Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ now $300 off, Nest Wifi Pro 6E mesh routers from $135, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a 1-day discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ at $300 off. Over on the Google side of things, its latest Nest Wifi Pro 6E routers start from $135 to join the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds and its multipoint Bluetooth at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $300 discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Android Tablet for $600 in all three colorways. This model launched about a year ago at the $900 it still fetches and is now marked down by a solid 33% or $300 for today only. This deal is also only the second time we have seen this larger 12.4-inch model down this low on Amazon.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is centered around an AMOLED screen and powered via the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card expandability option is also joined by S Pen support for handwritten notes and doodles, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, an ultra-wide front camera with auto framing, and Samsung’s all-day battery life. Get some additional insight in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

Google’s latest Nest Wifi Pro 6E routers start from $135

Best Buy is now offering one of the first chances to save on Google’s latest Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E mesh router systems thanks to Geek Squad refurbished markdowns. Headlining is the brand’s most capable off the shelf system, with a 3-node package dropping to $290. That’s down from the usual $400 going rate that you’d pay over at Amazon and marking only the third discount so far. We originally saw it go on sale back in January, with today’s offer landing at $30 less. The $110 in savings stack up to a new all-time low, as well.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router system arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 3-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. And if you can live with only two nodes, that package now rests at $200, down from its $300 price tag to mark a new all-time low. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

If you can get away with a little less coverage than what’s provided by the lead deal, the single node Google Nest WiFi Pro router delivers much of the same experience for less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, the system drops to $135 from its usual $200 going rate. That is also delivering a new all-time low at $65 off and a rare chance to save on Google’s latest. This model can dish out 2,200-square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill deadzones in your coverage down the line.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds sport multipoint Bluetooth at $150

After just seeing Jabra launch its new and more affordable Elite 4 earbuds last week, the rest of the lineup is getting the hint and seeing price cuts go live courtesy of Amazon. Headlining are the flagship Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $150 in several styles. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is marking the second-best price of the year, only being bested by a drop to $145 once before last month. It’s $50 off and one of the first chances to save since the holiday season last year.

Having launched still under a year ago, these flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]