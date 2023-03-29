 Skip to main content

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro free at Google Fi with eligible trade-in

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 29 2023 - 10:25 am PT
0 Comments

Google Fi is running an aggressive trade-in promotion wherein you effectively get the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for free after 24 monthly bill credits. This deal looks to be aimed at new Google MVNO customers. 

Pixel 7 Pro

To “enable $799 backfor a Pixel 7 Pro, you must trade in one of the following phones to Google Fi:

  • Pixel: Pixel 6 Pro
  • Samsung:  Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22+ 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • iPhone: iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

$699 back:

  • Pixel: Pixel 6
  • Samsung: Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Fold
  • OnePlus: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
  • iPhone: iPhone XS Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11

Lastly, $599 back

  • Pixel: Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4

To qualify:

  • Activate the phone on a full-service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying account active for 24 months. 
  • Complete the trade-in of your eligible device within 30 days of receiving the trade-in kit

Meanwhile, redemption occurs in two stages:

  1. Receive a refund to the credit card used for the phone purchase or a one-time bill credit if you financed the phone
  2. Get the remaining amount in the form of a monthly bill credit for 24 months

Pixel 7

Google Fi does not have a tiered device list for the smaller Pixel 7, with all the devices mentioned above resulting in up to $599 back. Both offers are available until April 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can find full terms here: Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Alternatively, both phones are $150 at the Google Store and Amazon until month’s end.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Fi

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com