Pixel 7 and 7 Pro free at Google Fi with eligible trade-in

Google Fi is running an aggressive trade-in promotion wherein you effectively get the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for free after 24 monthly bill credits. This deal looks to be aimed at new Google MVNO customers.

Pixel 7 Pro

To “enable $799 back” for a Pixel 7 Pro, you must trade in one of the following phones to Google Fi:

Pixel: Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22+ 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

iPhone: iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

$699 back:

Pixel: Pixel 6

Samsung: Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Fold

OnePlus: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

iPhone: iPhone XS Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11

Lastly, $599 back:

Pixel: Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4

To qualify:

Activate the phone on a full-service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying account active for 24 months.

Complete the trade-in of your eligible device within 30 days of receiving the trade-in kit

Meanwhile, redemption occurs in two stages:

Receive a refund to the credit card used for the phone purchase or a one-time bill credit if you financed the phone Get the remaining amount in the form of a monthly bill credit for 24 months

Pixel 7

Google Fi does not have a tiered device list for the smaller Pixel 7, with all the devices mentioned above resulting in up to $599 back. Both offers are available until April 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can find full terms here: Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Alternatively, both phones are $150 at the Google Store and Amazon until month’s end.