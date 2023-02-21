Pixel 7 Pro down to $449 on Google Fi with monthly bill credits

The Pixel 7 is now four months old and starting to get eclipsed by the next generation of flagships. Google Fi is now discounting the Pixel 7 Pro to $449 via 24 monthly bill credits.

The normally $899 128GB Pixel 7 Pro can now be had for $449, though there’s some nuance to this deal. Namely, the “full device price will be due at time of purchase and you will receive $450 back via 24 monthly credits.” For comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro is currently $150 off at the Google Store and Amazon.

  • If purchased with device financing, the device payments will be discounted via 24 monthly credits equaling $450 in total value.

These 24 credits go towards your monthly bill (data, calls, texts, and device financing). Your purchase has to be activated on a “full service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying account active for 24 months.” Otherwise:

  • If you cancel service at any time before the 24 months, you will forfeit all remaining monthly credits.

Under this arrangement, you can get the Pixel 7 for as low as $299 after $300 over 2 years. Both offers end on March 31, 2023.

Pixel 7 Pro Google Fi

Meanwhile, the Google Fi store has the Pixel 6a for $299, while the Galaxy S23 line is still on discount. 

