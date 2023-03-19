Extended Google Store sale drops Pixel 7 to new low of $449, more

Abner Li

- Mar. 19th 2023 2:00 am PT

Pixel 7 sale
Ahead of spring, the US Google Store has kicked off a new sale that takes $150 off both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the 6a.

During Black Friday and other sales, the Google Store only discounted the smaller flagship by $100. The Pixel 7 is now $449 after $150 off until April 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This is also the case at Amazon and Best Buy 

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $749 (Amazon, Best Buy) and the Pixel 6a is $299 (Amazon, Best Buy) again. The Google Store has boosted trade-in values for older Pixel phones again.

These deals are ending way before I/O 2023 in May, with the Pixel 7a rumored to not arrive until June. Meanwhile, the flagship discounts come as the first Pixel 8 and 8 Pro renders leaked earlier this week.

You can also get the Pixel Watch for $50 off (Amazon, Best Buy), with the Wi-Fi model coming in at $299.99 and the LTE variant for $349.99 until April 2. A similar deal brings the Pixel Buds Pro back to $149.99 (Amazon, Best Buy) following its spatial audio with head tracking update.

Lastly, if you buy any Nest Doorbell or Nest Cam variant, Google will take $15 off the Chromecast with Google TV. 

