Batman: Arkham Knight and several other titles slated for Amazon Luna in April

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Mar 30 2023 - 10:23 am PT
Amazon Luna is just coming off of a huge high with the finalization of its first expansion campaign into Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Now, moving into April, Amazon Luna is bringing along five games to Luna+ and several to the Prime channel.

Prior to expanding, Amazon Luna hadn’t shown many signs of life, especially with the discharging of over 50 games in February. Even so, the company is looking forward with the recent expansion into Canada and across the Atlantic to several key cloud gaming markets. Not long after that news, the competing GeForce Now announced a server upgrade in Bulgaria as part of its own expansion.

Now, Amazon Luna is announcing the game lineup for April, which includes five new-to-Luna titles that hit nostalgic heartstrings for some. These five titles will be coming to Amazon Luna’s Luna+ Channel, which is now the only subscription the service offers after it bundled all three together. Here are the titles coming to Luna+:

  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • Batora: Lost Haven
  • Endzone: A World Apart
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

While Luna doesn’t seem to be adding the newest titles – Arkham Knight was released in 2015 – they are adding games worth playing. The catalog coming in April looks like it’ll appeal to a lot of players, though we would’ve loved to see more fresh titles.

As for the Prime Channel, there are four games coming this next month:

  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Horizon Chase Turbo
  • The Jackbox Games Party Pack 3
  • The Adventure Pals

Jackbox Games Party Pack games were a huge success and still hold a lot of value, especially for families and group settings. With the Prime Channel, all Prime subscribers get access. That in itself makes the Prime lineup for April a good one.

As with every Amazon Luna game lineup announcement, we expect to see these games release as the month goes by, with a couple of games hitting earlier than others.

