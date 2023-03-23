GeForce Now hits 11 RTX 4080 regions with the addition of Bulgaria

It’s been almost three months since GeForce Now introduced the newest RTX 4080 tier. Since that expansion was announced, the cloud gaming overhaul has now reached a total of 11 regions worldwide.

The announcement of RTX 4080 came as a bit of a surprise, but a welcome one at that. Replacing the RTX 3080 graphics performance some were used to on the highest GeForce Now tier, the 4080-grade servers would bring better graphics and overall connection speed, and even unlock the ability to use ultrawide displays.

In our early hands-on with the RTX 4080 tier, it was clear that GeForce Now had made some serious improvements. What was a good gaming experience before suddenly had a serious chance at taking on locally stored and processed games. Running at 120 fps on our 1440p ultrawide displays proved to make for a fantastic experience and one that doesn’t increase the subscription price.

Today, GeForce Now announced that the RTX 4080 expansion is going strong, with newly upgraded servers in Bulgaria. With the Sofia, Bulgaria location now capable of streaming at a higher performance, Nvidia has hit 11 separate server locations with the new Ultimate tier.

This news comes one day after Amazon Luna announced that the company would be making its first-ever expansion into the UK, Germany, and Canada.

Here is the current list of regions with GeForce Now servers capable of the RTX 4080 Ultimate tier:

San Jose, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Dallas, TX

Chicago, IL

Ashburn, NY

Montreal, Quebec

London, UK

Paris, France

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Frankfurt, Germany

Sofia, Bulgaria

On top of the new server expansion, GeForce Now is also pushing developers to bring more titles to the cloud, starting with the Game Developers Conference. The company has noted that some of the tools available to developers allow for “zero port work to bring games to the cloud” and is showcasing those at GDC this year.

With that, this week’s lineup of games coming to the cloud seems thin compared to weeks past. GeForce Now still has one of the better selections of cloud games out there, and RTX 4080 makes it even better.

Tchia (New release on Epic Games Store)

Chess Ultra (New release on Epic Games Store, March 23)

Amberial Dreams (Steam)

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Steam)

No One Survived (Steam)

