Vivo X Flip leaks in official-looking image with a huge outer display

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 3 2023 - 7:32 am PT
vivo x fold display leak

As the foldable market heats up, Vivo is working on its first clamshell form factor, and a new leaked image of the Vivo X Flip shows off the phone’s giant outer display.

Posted by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, an official-looking image of the Vivo X Flip gives us our first look at the upcoming foldable’s design. It’s only seen from the outside, with the foldable’s outer display lit up and camera on full view.

Obviously, the eye-catching point on the Vivo X Flip is its outer display, which is quite large. The display takes up over half of the outer portion of the phone, with a landscape placement that stretches from one side to the other. Measured diagonally this display is probably the same size as the one on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, but the landscape orientation makes for a display that’s potentially more useful.

Directly below that display is a camera module, which is round and only has the single obtrusion from the display. There are presumably at least two camera sensors in that module, but it’s hard to tell from the single picture. Previous rumors have mentioned a 50MP primarily camera and 12MP ultrawide.

Notably, too, the Vivo X Flip has a diamond pattern on the design, as well as a purple color that’s very similar to what Samsung has used on the Flip 3 and Flip 4.

The Vivo X Flip is also expected to debut with a 6.8-inch inner display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. A specific release date is not yet known for the Vivo X Flip, but the Vivo X Fold 2 is rumored to arrive this month.

Vivo

Vivo X Flip

