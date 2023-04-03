This is what the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s larger cover display probably looks like

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to include a major upgrade to its outer cover display, and now we’ve got a first look at how that will look.

Reliable leaker Max J today posted with SamMobile an image of the design of the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The image is just a concept, but based on knowledge of the Flip’s actual look.

It’s obvious at a glance how big of an upgrade this would be, with the Flip 5’s larger display taking up the majority of the phone’s outer cover. The design puts the display across the entire width of the cover, as well as the majority of the height. There’s a cutout around the two cameras, and still a sizable bezel, but it’s a stark difference from the 1.9-inch panel that takes up a fraction of the Flip 4’s design.

The display is expected to measure in at 3.4 inches diagonally, but the surface area seems to have grown much larger than that in terms of usable area.

Notably, this design is rather similar to that of a leaked image of Motorola’s upcoming Razr. However, the Lenovo-owned brand takes things up a notch, with its foldable wrapping the display around the two cameras rather than simply getting nearby. Of course, that won’t result in any usable space, so Samsung’s might end up being a more practical design.

Regardless, this is a change we’re incredibly happy to see, especially after the Oppo Find N2 Flip showed that bigger displays can be a big boost to this form factor.

