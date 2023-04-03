 Skip to main content

This is what the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s larger cover display probably looks like

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 3 2023 - 5:56 am PT
0 Comments
galaxy z flip 4 cover screen shortcuts

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to include a major upgrade to its outer cover display, and now we’ve got a first look at how that will look.

Reliable leaker Max J today posted with SamMobile an image of the design of the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The image is just a concept, but based on knowledge of the Flip’s actual look.

It’s obvious at a glance how big of an upgrade this would be, with the Flip 5’s larger display taking up the majority of the phone’s outer cover. The design puts the display across the entire width of the cover, as well as the majority of the height. There’s a cutout around the two cameras, and still a sizable bezel, but it’s a stark difference from the 1.9-inch panel that takes up a fraction of the Flip 4’s design.

The display is expected to measure in at 3.4 inches diagonally, but the surface area seems to have grown much larger than that in terms of usable area.

Notably, this design is rather similar to that of a leaked image of Motorola’s upcoming Razr. However, the Lenovo-owned brand takes things up a notch, with its foldable wrapping the display around the two cameras rather than simply getting nearby. Of course, that won’t result in any usable space, so Samsung’s might end up being a more practical design.

Regardless, this is a change we’re incredibly happy to see, especially after the Oppo Find N2 Flip showed that bigger displays can be a big boost to this form factor.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.