You'll be able to redeem Play Points for Google T-shirts, more 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 10 2023 - 1:09 pm PT
In addition to Play Credits and application-specific in-app purchases (IAPs), you’ll soon be able to redeem Play Points for Google T-shirts.

Google is expanding the Play Points program through “partner offers,” with the initial set coming from:

  • DoorDash
  • Instacart
  • Google Merchandise Store
  • Povo

The one screenshot we have today shows being able to get a “Google T-Shirt” from the official Merchandise Store for 2,500 Play Points, equivalent to $25 in Google Play Credit. You’ll presumably get a promo code to take to the store website, with restrictions like “you can use points to get this offer up to 5 times.” This particular Play Points redemption offer will be available until June 30.

Another example is getting $5 off your next (minimum $35) Instacart grocery delivery or $10 off a DoorDash order.

These offers are starting to roll out to users today but are not yet widely available. Visit the Play Points page from the account menu in the Play Store and navigate to the “Use” tab to see if they’re available for you.

How Play Points work

You get Play Points when you make any purchase (apps, subscriptions, games, movies, TV shows, books) through Google Play Billing, with multipliers by tier level (which resets annually) increasing what you earn per dollar and unlocking other perks.

Level# of points neededPoints earned for
every $1 spent		Additional benefits
Bronze0 – 1491 point* In-game points events
* Book multipliers
Silver150 – 5991.1 points* Silver weekly prizes
Gold600 – 2,9991.2 points* Gold weekly prizes
Platinum3,000+1.4 points* Platinum weekly prizes
* Premium Support

Last year, Google made it so that you could redeem Play Points for Google Store hardware discounts. Values ranged from $10 to $200 in what was an attractive perk.

