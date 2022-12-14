Google made an ‘exclusive’ T-shirt for Play Points Platinum members

Occasionally, being on a higher Google Play Points tier provides nice perks, with Platinum members now getting a rather cool T-shirt.

This exclusive, limited edition Google Play T-shirt is available for those that earn over 3,000 Play Points in a calendar year. The highest tier (in the US, there’s “Diamond” in some countries) is a steep climb from the 600 points required for Gold.

Besides 1.4 points for every $1 spent, you get: In-game points events, Book multipliers, Platinum weekly prizes, and Premium Support. The latest perk was designed by Naomi Otsu, “a graphic designer and illustrator based in New York.”

Her work often features a colorful array of elements inspired by the cities and cultures she grew up in.

Naomi’s uplifting and colorful work is a gentle reminder that you can find fun and playfulness in everyday life.

This simple black T-shirt features an illustration in the four colors of the Google Play logo. It features the “10” used to mark a decade of Play and various other gaming nods, including a race and PUBG.

The redemption process starts from the Play Store and involves signing in with your Google Account to confirm your eligibility. As of this morning, availability is rapidly dwindling.

This joins recent perks that provided Chromecast and Pixel Buds discounts as well as the ability to redeem for Google Store hardware credits. This was also available for some Gold members, though availability to those in the Platinum tier looked wider.

