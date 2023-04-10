 Skip to main content

Pixel 7 April update fixes Bluetooth unpairing, improves Macro Focus

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 10 2023 - 10:13 am PT
After a few dozen updates with QPR2, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pick up just three fixes across Bluetooth, Camera, and System in the April 2023 update.

The issue with Bluetooth devices silently unpairing sees headphones and wearables (including the Pixel Watch) disappear from the Bluetooth Quick Settings Tile and Battery Widget for moments at a time before reconnecting. This impacted all currently supported Pixel phones.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pick up Macro Focus autofocus improvements. All Tensor-powered phones also benefit from a fix for USB and other accessory “instability.”

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel April 2023 update changelog:

*[1] Included on Pixel 7 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Bluetooth

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair

Camera

  • Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations *[1]

System

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while using certain USB devices or accessories *[2]
