Android 13 with April security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now

Like last month with QPR2, the Android 13 April security patch for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7 and 7 Pro was delayed, but is now rolling out after a week-long delay.
- Pixel 7 April update fixes Bluetooth unpairing, improves Macro Focus
- Pixel Watch April 2023 update rolling out
There are 29 security issues resolved in the Android 13 April patch dated 2023-04-01 and 39 for 2023-04-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.
In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.
The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 18 additional security fixes. Tensor-powered phones are on an .E1 variant, but only the Pixel 4a-5a are seeing carrier builds this month.
- Pixel 7 Pro: TQ2A.230405.003.E1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: TQ2A.230405.003.E1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: TQ2A.230405.003.E1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: TQ2A.230405.003.E1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: TQ2A.230405.003.E1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: TQ2A.230405.003 — Factory Image — OTA
- T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US) — TQ2A.230405.003.A2 — Factory Image — OTA
- TELUS (CA) — TQ2A.230405.003.B2 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5: TQ2A.230405.003 — Factory Image — OTA
- T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US) — TQ2A.230405.003.A2 — Factory Image — OTA
- TELUS (CA) — TQ2A.230405.003.B2 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a 5G: TQ2A.230405.003 — Factory Image — OTA
- T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US) — TQ2A.230405.003.A2 — Factory Image — OTA
- TELUS (CA) — TQ2A.230405.003.B2 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a: TQ2A.230405.003 — Factory Image — OTA
- TELUS (CA) — TQ2A.230405.003.B2 — Factory Image — OTA
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments