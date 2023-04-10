 Skip to main content

Android 13 with April security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 10 2023 - 10:11 am PT
3 Comments

Like last month with QPR2, the Android 13 April security patch for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7 and 7 Pro was delayed, but is now rolling out after a week-long delay.

There are 29 security issues resolved in the Android 13 April patch dated 2023-04-01 and 39 for 2023-04-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 18 additional security fixes. Tensor-powered phones are on an .E1 variant, but only the Pixel 4a-5a are seeing carrier builds this month.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Android 13

Android 13
Android security patch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com