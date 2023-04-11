 Skip to main content

Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip confirmed for April 20 launch event

Apr 11 2023
vivo x fold 2 and vivo x flip

Following several leaks in recent weeks, Vivo has officially confirmed an April 20 launch event for its next foldables, the Vivo X Flip and Vivo X Fold 2.

Posted to Weibo today, Vivo confirmed a launch event for its upcoming foldables later this month. The April 20 event will see the X Flip and X Fold 2, as well as the debut of the new Vivo Pad 2, which the company further teased on its account.

In a video, Vivo showed “giant visual installations” in the North Bund area near Shanghai. The advertisements show off both phones and use 3D tech that’s visible to the naked eye, which sounds incredibly cool.

We know that the Vivo X Fold 2 will be the first foldable employing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and that the device will also pick up a new design that includes a red leather-looking material. Meanwhile, the Vivo X Flip has a large outer display in the same form factor as the Galaxy Z Flip series from Samsung.

What remains to be seen at this point is if either of these devices will be sold on the global market.

Vivo X Flip

Vivo X Flip
Vivo X Fold 2

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

