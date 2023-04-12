HBO Max will relaunch as ‘Max’ with revamped app, Discovery content, 4K for $20/mo

After weeks of rumors, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its “new” streaming service, “Max,” which will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single service with new pricing, an updated app, and a lot of new content on the way.

“Max” will debut on May 23 and will be an automatic upgrade for existing HBO Max subscribers. The new service will integrate content that was available on Discovery+, folding that into a $15.99/month price for ad-free viewing. Discovery+ won’t be immediately shut down in the United States, though, as Warner continues to offer the service to its customers at a far lower cost compared to “Max.”

The new “Max” will be available in three subscription tiers:

Max Ad-Lite: $9.99/month Two concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ad Free: $15.99/month Two concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ultimate Ad Free: $19.99/month Four concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality



The new “Ultimate” tier locks 4K streaming behind an additional bill of $4/month, similar to how Netflix also upcharges for 4K. This is notable, as HBO Max did previously offer 4K as a part of its normal plan, but content that actually supported 4K was not widely available and, generally, very limited in where and how it could be streamed. There’s no word on how much of Max’s library will be available in 4K or HDR other than that it will be an “expanded catalog.”

Following the relaunch, Max will also be delivering new content from HBO, Discovery, and Warner Bros over the coming months and years. Warner today announced a new Harry Potter series, a new comedy series related to The Big Bang Theory, a spinoff show of 2022’s The Batman – titled “The Penguin” with Colin Ferrell reprising his role from the film – as well as several other notable projects.

Warner also teases a revamped app for Max, with “better playback” and “simplified navigation.” It’s not entirely clear if users will be required to download a new app or if the updated look and feel will arrive via an update.

Max will expand personalization beyond just the home page, offering a unique experience for every user across the whole service. Whether you know exactly what you want to watch, you’re looking for personalized recommendations, or you’re in the mood to explore new interests, Max makes the journey to clicking play effortless.

