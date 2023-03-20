Netflix is ‘underway’ on cloud gaming work, aims to bring games to ‘any Netflix device you have’

Cloud gaming may have lost Google Stadia, but it’s still growing and expanding in new ways. In an update shared this week, Netflix has confirmed that work on its own cloud gaming offering is “underway,” with the goal to support many different devices.

Speaking to members of the media during a briefing this week, Netflix VP of External Games Leanne Loombe offered an update on the company’s efforts in cloud gaming. As TechCrunch documented:

We are primarily focused on mobile today. We are still very early in our journey and learning what kind of games out members are looking to play. We did announce towards the end of last year that we are working on our own cloud streaming technology, so that is underway. Again, we are very early in that side of our journey, but we are committed to making sure that games can be played wherever you have Netflix. We do believe that cloud gaming will enable us to provide that easy access to games on any screen. Our overall vision is that our member can play games on any Netflix device they have.

Netflix originally announced its intentions for cloud gaming last October, and has since also been hiring for in-house PC-quality games. There’s still no timeline on when Netflix might debut any form of cloud gaming.

But in the meantime, Netflix is still working on expanding its catalog of games on Android and iOS. It was announced today that Monument Valley and its sequel would come to Netflix in 2024 with all DLC in tow. 40 games are slated for launch this year and 70 more in development. That includes Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, an Ubisoft title which is a rogue-lite. Netflix also confirmed plans to launch an exclusive game with Super Evil Megacorp.

Also announced was Terra Nil, a reverse city-builder launching on March 28.

