The ‘Pixel Tablet Standalone Charging Dock’ will cost $129 per retail leak

We still don’t know how much the Pixel Tablet will cost, but the “Standalone Charging Dock” is apparently $129 and will be available in colors other than Chalk.

Our colleagues at 9to5Toys today spotted an Amazon listing for a “Pixel Tablet Standalone Charging Dock – Hazel.” There’s a picture and accompanying description: “The unique Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock keeps your tablet charged and ready 24/7; and it’s easy to dock and undock.” Google took care to “tune the dock’s magnets.”

Note the “Standalone” mismatch between the listing name and “Speaker” is in the description, with “Charging Speaker Dock” being how Google referred to the accessory last fall. Under Technical Details, the “Series” is “Korlan,” which is the codename we’ve been tracking, and GMD6J is the item model number. Dimensions are listed as ‎6.65 x 3.71 x 2.77 inches.

Amazon says the Pixel Tablet Standalone Charging Dock will be released on May 10, or the same day as Google I/O 2023. That would be earlier than we’re expecting, while the dark green color is in line with our report on Monday that the Pixel Tablet itself will be available in four colors. On the dock, Hazel is applied to both the wraparound fabric and top surface.

At $129, this accessory feels quite pricey, though it does give users the option to dock the Pixel Tablet in multiple places in their home. It’s more expensive than the $99 Nest Hub, and it remains to be seen whether the dock can be used as a standalone Cast target/speaker. At that price, which is also more than the Nest Audio, it hopefully will.

