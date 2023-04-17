Sources: Pixel Tablet will have 8GB of RAM, four colors, and this included dock

While Google has already discussed the Pixel Tablet at two events last year, key details are still unknown. We can now report several of those Pixel Tablet specs, including RAM, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Google has already shown off two colorways for the Pixel Tablet – one with a green rear case and black bezel and one with a white bezel and beige/white rear. The former is reminiscent of the Pixel 5’s Sorta Sage, with the darker bezel, according to Google, intended to be more slimming than the smart-home-friendly white frame.

We’ve now learned that there will be two more colors in addition to the ones we already know about, for a total of four options.

The Pixel Tablet will have an aluminum body with a nanoceramic finish akin to porcelain. Google previously told us that this will result in a “soft matte look and textured feel.”

The Pixel Tablet is indeed launching with Tensor G2 and Android 13 with 8GB of RAM, contrary to recent rumors. We’ve learned it will be offered in two storage options, with the Charging Speaker Dock included with both models. As the dock can charge the tablet via the rear pogo pins, receiving power from a barrel jack on the rear like the Nest Hub Max, Google will not include a USB-C charging brick in the box.

This addition of a charging dock will bolster the Pixel Tablet as Google’s new Assistant Smart Display. Like the Nest Hub, we can now confirm that the physical switch seen in last week’s leak is for the microphone and camera.

Lastly, Google will be offering an official case for the Pixel Tablet. In terms of launch, we reported this morning that the Pixel 7a will be available in stores on May 11. The Pixel Tablet’s retail availability won’t occur in the same month, and we’ve heard from another source that June is more likely.