Deals: Nest Cam Outdoor lands at $140, SanDisk microSD cards start from $10, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $140. That’s then joined by SanDisk’s latest 256GB Extreme microSD card at the best price yet of $22, with Samsung’s 2022 Frame 4K TVs also falling to all-time lows from $428. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Outfit your Assistant setup with Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor for $140. Down from $180, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings while marking the best price of the year. It’s the first discount we’ve seen since back in January, too, and comes within $20 of the all-time low.

Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Save on SanDisk’s latest 256GB Extreme microSD card with 190MB/s speeds

Amazon is now offering the latest SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSD Card for $22. Down from $30, today’s offer arrives at the match of the all-time low for only the second time. This amounts to 26% in savings and is the best price in over a month, too. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more.

While the savings aren’t quite as good as the lead deal in that they don’t land at all-time lows, there’s some other storage capacities in the SanDisk Extreme microSD card also on sale.

Samsung’s 2022 Frame 4K TVs display digital gallery art from $428

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Samsung’s now previous-generation Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TVs. Starting at $428 for the 32-inch size, today’s offer lands from the usual $598 going rate. Today’s offer amounts to $170 in savings while beating our previous Woot mention by an extra $2. It’s the lowest we’ve ever seen and is joined by some of the best Amazon price cuts on other capacity models which we’ll breakdown right here. Samsung’s lineup of Frame TVs stand out from your average TV by ditching the black plastic bezels in favor of a far more aesthetically-pleasing design. Living up to its name by delivering picture frame vibes, the 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates can also double as a digital art gallery with a new anti-glare Matte Display. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

Novel design is just one of the main selling points of Samsung’s Frame TVs. You’ll also be able to benefit from many of the comfort features you’d expect from a modern home theater upgrade, with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being joined by Alexa integration and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We’ve also previously broken down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]