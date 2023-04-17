Source: Pixel 7a to start at $499, available in stores May 11

Google’s Pixel 7a is just a few weeks away, rumored to launch at Google I/O 2023 on May 10. This phone is set to be the successor to Google’s Pixel 6a, arguably the best-value phone of 2022. Thanks to a retail source, we now have the price for Pixel 7a.

9to5Google can confirm that the price of Pixel 7a will be $499, a $50 increase over last year’s model.

Given Google’s history of providing incredible value products in the Pixel A-series, the $50 increase does seem to come at an interesting time, somewhat unfortunate time. As the economy is being more turbulent and phone prices seem to be on the rise, it would have been expected for Google to keep the same price as in previous years. So why the jump?

This increase likely comes from the new design and improvements. Google is upgrading the main camera to a 64MP main sensor flanked by a 13MP ultrawide shooter. This is outside of the Tensor G2 SoC found in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the new 90hz display, and the long-awaited addition of wireless charging. These improvements are likely coming at a cost, which, unfortunately, is resulting in a higher price to consumers.

Luckily, Google isn’t getting rid of all low-price options. Google will be keeping the Pixel 6a on deck at a decreased price. While we don’t have any more information on the price drop or around this, we have confirmed it will happen.

With the Pixel 7a just a few weeks out, we will likely get more details soon. Earlier today, Jon Prosser said that the Pixel 7a will be available for purchase on May 10, right after Google I/O. While this is true, you will not be able to get it in-store or delivered until May 11, the street date for the device. Prosser also noted that the phone will be sold in a “Coral” color option solely on the Google Store, in addition to previously-leaked colors.

More on Pixel 7a: