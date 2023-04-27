Proposed ‘final’ Pixel 7a spec sheet reveals key device details

With the Google I/O launch on the horizon, a proposed “final” spec sheet for the Pixel 7a reveals key details about the upcoming mid-ranger.

These latest details come from tipster Yogesh Brar and were published by 91Mobiles. Some of the Pixel 7a specs confirm several pre-release rumors and findings including the usage of the second-generation Tensor G2 processor, plus bumped RAM to 8GB. This would be an increase over the previous A-series handsets, but UFS 3.1 storage is set to be capped at 128GB.

This proposed Pixel 7a spec sheet also confirms the usage of a 6.1-inch screen that will be clocked at 90Hz. We believe that this will have the same footprint as the Pixel 6a. However, the increased refresh rate will match the OLED panel found on the Pixel 7. What’s interesting is that this spec sheet suggests the Pixel 7a will have an increased battery at 4,400mAh versus the 4,355mAh internal cell used on the Pixel 7.

Other Pixel 7a specs include wired charging. This looks to be getting a boost from 18W to 20W and wireless charging is claimed but charging speeds using this method are not noted. Another area of improvement is in the camera system. The main shooter is set to be rated at 64 megapixels with a 13-megapixel ultrawide completing the dual rear system. A 10.8-megapixel selfie shooter will enable software-based Face Unlock per another earlier leak.

Pixel 7a specs

Display: 6.1-inch / 90Hz

Chipset: Tensor G2

Memory: 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1

Main camera: 64MP

Secondary camera: 13MP

Selfie camera: 10.8MP

Battery: 4,400mAh

Charging: 20W wired charging and wireless charging

Software: Android 13

Piecing all of the previous Pixel 7a spec leaks together with existing information means that we have a pretty solid picture of what to expect including the Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton color options, $499 pricing, plus the May 11 release date. It’s clear that Google has opted to somewhat cannibalize the Pixel 7 to produce an entry-level option that will stand strongly alongside the Pixel 8 series later this year.

More on Pixel: