Pixel 7a leaks in official-looking images showing off blue color [Gallery]

Google’s Pixel 7a is expected to arrive at Google I/O in just over a month, and now the phone has leaked in official-looking images.

The Pixel 7a isn’t a device that’s exactly shrouded in mystery, but it hasn’t shown up in many images thus far. MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks today published several images of the Pixel 7a that show the device off from several angles in what appear to be official renders of the device set to be used for marketing and other purposes.

While these renders don’t tell us anything now about what’s inside of the Pixel 7a, they do show a device that’s remarkably similar to its predecessor. The Pixel 7a shares the same shape and screen bezels as the Pixel 6a, but does see a couple of tweaks. The camera bar is lower this time around, and also matches the design of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with a metal bar that has a cutout for the camera module. It looks like the bar will be matte, matching the $599 Pixel 7. Expected in that camera bar is an upgraded primary sensor, as we previously reported.

Most notable here is the blue color variant which we’ve not yet seen. This color was first reported on earlier this year, with new Pixel Buds variants coming to match it, but this is the first we’ve seen it. The blue shade is pretty pale, but perhaps a little more visible than the blue Pixel 4a.

Also somewhat notable is the frame of the device, which changes it shade a bit more between color variants this year. And also like the Pixel 6a, there are antenna bands along the frame, all but confirming that it will be made of metal.

The Pixel 7a is expected to add support for wireless charging, new cameras as mentioned, and also pack Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. Pricing is unclear, but the phone was previously tipped to go on sale in June.

