 Skip to main content

Pixel 7a leaks in official-looking images showing off blue color [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 9 2023 - 9:11 am PT
3 Comments

Google’s Pixel 7a is expected to arrive at Google I/O in just over a month, and now the phone has leaked in official-looking images.

The Pixel 7a isn’t a device that’s exactly shrouded in mystery, but it hasn’t shown up in many images thus far. MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks today published several images of the Pixel 7a that show the device off from several angles in what appear to be official renders of the device set to be used for marketing and other purposes.

While these renders don’t tell us anything now about what’s inside of the Pixel 7a, they do show a device that’s remarkably similar to its predecessor. The Pixel 7a shares the same shape and screen bezels as the Pixel 6a, but does see a couple of tweaks. The camera bar is lower this time around, and also matches the design of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with a metal bar that has a cutout for the camera module. It looks like the bar will be matte, matching the $599 Pixel 7. Expected in that camera bar is an upgraded primary sensor, as we previously reported.

Most notable here is the blue color variant which we’ve not yet seen. This color was first reported on earlier this year, with new Pixel Buds variants coming to match it, but this is the first we’ve seen it. The blue shade is pretty pale, but perhaps a little more visible than the blue Pixel 4a.

Also somewhat notable is the frame of the device, which changes it shade a bit more between color variants this year. And also like the Pixel 6a, there are antenna bands along the frame, all but confirming that it will be made of metal.

The Pixel 7a is expected to add support for wireless charging, new cameras as mentioned, and also pack Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. Pricing is unclear, but the phone was previously tipped to go on sale in June.

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.