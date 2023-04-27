MediaTek confirms May 10 launch for ‘Dimensity 9200+’ flagship chip

The chip market for Android’s flagship smartphones is about to get a new option, as MediaTek has confirmed a May 10 launch for a new “Dimensity 9200+” chip.

Announced on Weibo, MediaTek will reveal the “Dimensity 9200+” on May 10. It’s not clear if there’s a launch event or if this will be a simple announcement, but either way, the chip will be making its debut on that date – the same date as Google I/O 2023.

It’s not confirmed what the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ will bring to the table, but it’s reasonable to expect that the chip is simply an upgraded version of the company’s flagship chip, the Dimensity 9200, that launched late last year. The Dimensity 9200 is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it hasn’t appeared in many smartphones to date.

Like the Dimensity 9000+, which launched a few months after the Dimensity 9000, the 9200+ likely sees upgrades to its CPU and/or GPU clock speed, with a focus on improving performance and/or efficiency. As for when that chip may actually make its debut, it’s hard to say. The Dimensity 9000+ wasn’t used on the international market until Oppo’s Find N2 Flip and still hasn’t appeared in any US releases.

