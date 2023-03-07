Google I/O 2023 takes place May 10

Mar. 7th 2023

Google I/O 2023
Following the literal input/output puzzle this morning, Google has announced that I/O 2023 is taking place Wednesday, May 10.

There was no developer conference in 2020. The next year saw a live presentation in front of some employees on a smaller, on-campus stage. In 2022, Google returned to its usual concert venue and invited some developers to watch the keynotes live as part of a one-day event.

Keynotes will be live and available on demand following the event. All sessions will be on demand to watch at your convenience.

I/O 2023 will be similar with a “limited live audience.” It will kick off with a main keynote hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This will be followed by the developer keynote and then “100+ on-demand technical sessions.”

One of the exciting things about a digital experience is the opportunity to reach a global audience. Content will be provided on demand and in different languages to serve everyone. Some translated content such as captioned videos may be available shortly after the event. Check out what your local developer community is offering as well.

Hopefully, Google will bring back the virtual I/O Adventure experience, which was a highlight of the past two virtual conferences. This hybrid approach allows for a wide audience, while retaining some fun, live aspects.

Google will make the agenda and program available closer to I/O 2023. Conference registration begins today and is again free.

Registration for Google I/O 2023 enables you to stay up to date about the schedule and content along with relevant developer news via non-spammy email. As a registrant, you can also create a developer profile to get the most out of the digital experience by saving and viewing content that’s relevant to you.

Android 14 should be thoroughly detailed at this event, while more than a few AI announcements are expected. On the hardware front, we expect the Pixel 7a to be announced, the Pixel Tablet to get a launch date, and maybe even a Pixel Fold reveal.

On the homepage, be sure to play with the fun countdown and music player:

