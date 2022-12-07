MediaTek Dimensity 8200 goes official for Android’s affordable flagships with 4nm process

After debuting its flagship Dimensity 9200 last month, MediaTek has this week announced the Dimensity 8200 with a more affordable, but still strong, offering for Android phones.

Slotting into the “affordable flagship” space, the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 succeeds the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 8100 that launched in early 2022.

On the whole, the 8200 is pretty darn similar to those earlier chips, with its main improvement being a move from a 5nm process to the more efficient 4nm process. That brings better performance and power consumption on the whole.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 is built with a single Cortex-A78 core at 3.1GHz and three other A78 cores at 3.0GHz. There are four Cortex-A55 cores supporting that at 2.0GHz. It uses the same Mali-G610 MC6 GPU as the prior generation, though with some minor upgrades. “HyperEngine 6.0” unlocks ray-tracing support as well as display support up to FHD+ at 180Hz and WQHD+ at 120Hz. Cameras can be up to 320MP with 4K60 HDR10+ video recording on the Imagiq 785 ISP. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

5G is, of course, supported, but there’s notably still no mmWave support.

The first smartphone using the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 will be the iQOO Neo7 SE, which launched in China today.

