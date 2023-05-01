Google Photos getting ‘more powerful search’ that supports ‘complex queries’

Search is one of Google Photos’ most underrated features, bringing the ability to look up objects without any prior tagging on your part. Google Photos is now “experimenting” with “more powerful search.”

In recent days, opening Google Photos on the web resulted, for some, in a blue “Try a more powerful search” prompt. Google explains how you can search for phrases and ideas, like:

“colorful sunset”

“peaceful garden”

“Cinderella”

Basically, you can attach a qualifier to an object or place. You can somewhat equate it to the natural language queries that Google Assistant is capable of. Additionally, if you’ve tagged faces, you can search for pictures with those people at certain locations:

“Charlie at the Golden Gate Bridge”

“Alice and Bob at the beach”

In the example below, searching “colorful sunset” in Google Photos for Android does not return any results. On the web, I see several results as a part of a new “Most relevant to your search” section that “displays results sorted by relevance instead of by date.”

A Google spokesperson tells us today that the company is “always experimenting with new ways to help people find and relive their photos and videos. This experiment allows people to search for more complex queries to help them find the photos and videos they’re looking for more easily.”

More on Google Photos: