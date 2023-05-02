YouTube Partner Program is extending time before suspended creators can reapply

In a surprising Partner Program policy change, YouTube is widening the gap in time before rejected or suspended users can rejoin the monetization program.

YouTube’s Partner Program is the backbone of every creator out there getting paid for what they post. While it’s been the subject of scrutiny for years, the program is a must for any creator who wants to see an income from posted videos on the largest video platform.

With that said, it isn’t entirely too hard to become a member of the Partner Program. So long as creators stick to the rules, creators can stay in that program for as long as they want. Even if one were to see a suspension, it only takes a month before users can attempt to rejoin. Applicants who were rejected initially saw the same time frame, allowing you to try to reapply once every 30 days.

Now, amidst a slew of policy changes issued today, YouTube is expanding that Partner Program suspension period from 30 days to 90 – a period triple what it was. This applies to creators that have been rejected more than once, as the time frame for the first rejection or suspension will sit at 30 days. After a second offense, YouTube will set a larger cooling-off period at three months.

With this new YouTube Partner Program policy in place – likely to lessen the load on the employees who scour these applications – YouTube is keeping the extensive appeals process the same. After getting rejected, would-be partners can appeal to have that decision reversed within 21 days. If the appeal isn’t approved, the clock starts ticking on the 90-day waiting period.

YouTube has stated that this change is set to take place starting on June 5. It seems as if all who are rejected or suspended after the second time and before June 5 will see a 30-day countdown rather than an extended period.