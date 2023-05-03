 Skip to main content

Here’s the ‘Sky Blue’ color coming to Pixel Buds A-Series [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 3 2023 - 8:22 am PT
google pixel buds a-series sky blue

The Pixel Buds A-Series are almost two years old now, but Google is keeping them fresh with a new blue color variant expected next week. Here’s a peek.

It’s been reported previously that the Pixel Buds A-Series would get a new release in a blue color variant alongside the launch of Pixel 7a. Now, as the launch nears, the folks at WinFuture have a look at the “Sky Blue” Pixel Buds A-Series from just about every angle.

The subtle blue colorway is very similar to the blue Pixel 7a that’s leaked a few times lately. As with other Pixel Buds A-Series colors, the blue hue is lighter on the “touchpad” portion of the earbud, with a slightly darker color on the plastic portion that rests in your ear. The case itself also picks up a blue color, both where the earbuds sit and within the inside of the lid of the case.

Pixel Buds A-Series aren’t expected to change functionally with this minor refresh, and the price will likely stay the same at $99. Apparently, this “Sky Blue” variant will be available for purchase immediately after their unveiling at Google I/O next week.

