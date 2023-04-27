Pixel phones and Pixel Buds get a new ‘Made for Google’ 2-in-1 charging dock

The “Made for Google” accessory program is delivering a new charging dock for Google Pixel owners that can charge both your Pixel phone and your Pixel Buds at the same time with a 2-in-1 design.

Available starting today, this new 2-in-1 Pixel charging dock is made by “Made for Google” partner Wasserstein. The 2-in-1 dock has a black design that has two USB-C ports on board. One port at the front is meant for your smartphone, with a support behind it to help hold the device upright while it’s charging. Behind that, another USB-C port is set up to hold your Pixel Buds upright, and there’s also a dial to adjust the position of the front USB-C port to better fit your phone (such as if it’s in a case).

It’s a pretty simple design, but one that will probably get the job done.

The Pixel Buds slot works for both Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series (or the 2020 Pixel Buds, if you’ve still got them). And, since this is USB-C, there’s nothing stopping other phones from other brands from working. Wassterstein even notes this will work with most Android phones, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds too.

Wasserstein says the dock can charge Pixel phones by 50% in 30 minutes, but there’s no note on the actual wattage being provided, and the product appears to use a fixed cable for power input.

We see this as an option best for those with Pixel products that lack wireless charging. The Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A-Series would be right at home on a charging dock like this, while the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Buds Pro would be a little easier to recharge on a dock like the iOttie Ion Duo, another “Made for Google” dock that uses Qi wireless charging and sells for roughly the same price as Wasserstein’s dock.

If there’s one improvement we could make, it’d be an extra USB-C port on the side of the device to plug in the Pixel Watch charger. Or, even better, if Wasserstein could copy its “Made for Fitbit” dock, but for the Pixel Watch. It’s only logical, after all.

You can buy the Wassterstein 2-in-1 Pixel charging dock today for $49.99.

