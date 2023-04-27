 Skip to main content

Pixel phones and Pixel Buds get a new ‘Made for Google’ 2-in-1 charging dock

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 27 2023 - 7:50 am PT
1 Comment
wasserstein 2-in-1 google pixel dock

The “Made for Google” accessory program is delivering a new charging dock for Google Pixel owners that can charge both your Pixel phone and your Pixel Buds at the same time with a 2-in-1 design.

Available starting today, this new 2-in-1 Pixel charging dock is made by “Made for Google” partner Wasserstein. The 2-in-1 dock has a black design that has two USB-C ports on board. One port at the front is meant for your smartphone, with a support behind it to help hold the device upright while it’s charging. Behind that, another USB-C port is set up to hold your Pixel Buds upright, and there’s also a dial to adjust the position of the front USB-C port to better fit your phone (such as if it’s in a case).

It’s a pretty simple design, but one that will probably get the job done.

The Pixel Buds slot works for both Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series (or the 2020 Pixel Buds, if you’ve still got them). And, since this is USB-C, there’s nothing stopping other phones from other brands from working. Wassterstein even notes this will work with most Android phones, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds too.

Wasserstein says the dock can charge Pixel phones by 50% in 30 minutes, but there’s no note on the actual wattage being provided, and the product appears to use a fixed cable for power input.

We see this as an option best for those with Pixel products that lack wireless charging. The Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A-Series would be right at home on a charging dock like this, while the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Buds Pro would be a little easier to recharge on a dock like the iOttie Ion Duo, another “Made for Google” dock that uses Qi wireless charging and sells for roughly the same price as Wasserstein’s dock.

Related: iON Wireless Duo is the perfect charger for your Pixel Buds and phone

If there’s one improvement we could make, it’d be an extra USB-C port on the side of the device to plug in the Pixel Watch charger. Or, even better, if Wasserstein could copy its “Made for Fitbit” dock, but for the Pixel Watch. It’s only logical, after all.

You can buy the Wassterstein 2-in-1 Pixel charging dock today for $49.99.

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google Pixel Buds

Google Pixel Buds
Wasserstein

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.