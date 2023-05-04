 Skip to main content

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1 rolling out with several Pixel bug fixes

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 4 2023 - 11:10 am PT
Google is rolling out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1 to Pixel phones today as a sizable bug fixer. It arrives two weeks after the last release.

Addressed Android 13 QPR3 issues in this “minor” Beta 3.1 update include:

  • Fixed various stability issues. (Issue #279246037Issue #274339025Issue #279301937)
  • Fixed an issue that caused the first notification in the notification shade to get stuck with an offset. (Issue #273870112)
  • Fixed a memory leak that affected the system UI.
  • Fixed an issue where the volume level that was set while TalkBack was enabled did not persist after toggling TalkBack off and on again.
  • Fixed issues with the system UI that sometimes caused apps to crash.
  • Fixed issues that could cause a device to crash when using the camera.
  • Fixed issues that sometimes caused excessive power drain.

Most devices get updated to the May 2023 security patch (T3B3.230413.006), but the Verizon Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a are on the April release (T3B3.230413.006.A1).

If you’re currently enrolled in the Android Beta program and your device is still running Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2, 2.1, or 3, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to QPR3 Beta 3.1. This update will temporarily replace any pending Android 14 Beta update, which you can verify in the OTA message by reviewing the build number (T3B3.230413.006 /.A1).

Google
Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Android 13

Android 13
Android 13 Beta

