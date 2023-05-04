How to check your Samsung Galaxy phone’s battery health

Modern phones have extremely reliable batteries, but it’s still a good idea to check in and see how your’s is doing every once in a while. This guide will show you how to check your Galaxy phone’s overall battery health.

Ever since Samsung started introducing much longer periods of support for its Galaxy devices, users have had much more incentive to hold onto their phones past one or two years. That’s coupled with the fact that flagship devices year over year don’t offer extreme improvements, so keeping your Galaxy S21 Ultra for a little longer isn’t a bad thing.

One thing that could spoil the party is a degraded Galaxy phone battery nearing the end of its life. Fortunately, batteries that have worn out can be replaced relatively easily. Considering Samsung has partnered with iFixit to bring spare parts to customers much more easily, a battery replacement is a walk in the park for most users.

Of course, if you suspect you might have a battery coming up on the end of its life span, you can use one of Samsung’s official apps to run a diagnostic to make sure.

How to check your Galaxy phone’s battery life

Through the Samsung Members app, users can choose from an expansive selection of diagnostic tools to do anything, from testing the fingerprint sensor to ensuring the SIM card slot is functioning.

The one diagnostic tool we’ll hone in on is battery status, as it can tell you if your device’s battery is in normal condition or only operating at minimal capacity.

On your Galaxy phone, head to the Samsung Members app. Tap Support at the bottom. Tap the Phone diagnostics card. Scroll to the bottom and hit Battery status.

Your Galaxy phone will run the tool and report back within a matter of seconds. You’ll get a quick rundown of your battery life and total capacity. Each device differs, though anything above 80% of the phone’s original capacity is completely fine.

What if my battery health is poor?

Finding out that your Galaxy phone’s battery health is low and is nearing the end of its lifespan isn’t fun, though there is a silver lining. Companies like Samsung and Google are finally starting to play along ever since the Right to Repair movement took traction. With that, repair resources like iFixit have been able to more easily provide the tools, know-how, and parts to users looking to repair their own devices.

iFixit sells Samsung-specific batteries going all the way back to the Note 5, with kits costing around $30 for the battery itself and tools. Newer kits tend to include the screen, so the price jumps accordingly. For reference, a Galaxy S22 Ultra screen and battery kit cost $239, so you’ll have to weigh the costs compared to either bringing the phone to a repair expert or trading it in its current condition.

In any case, the first step to improving your battery life is checking it. Using the Samsung Members app, Galaxy devices include an easy diagnostic tool that can get you answers reliably.