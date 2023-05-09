Wendy’s will use an AI chatbot based on Google’s models to take your fast food orders

The boost of ChatGPT and other generative AI products has catapulted the technology into places that no one would have expected, and that now includes the Wendy’s drive-through, which is getting an AI makeover with the help of Google.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Google and Wendy’s are testing out a new AI chatbot that works at the drive-through with a focus on using natural language models to understand how customers give their fast food orders.

The goal of this new AI chatbot, Wendy’s says, is to reduce long lines at its restaurants by streaming the ordering process. The AI will apparently seem no different than talking to an employee, Wendy’s executive Todd Penegor said.

It will be very conversational. You won’t know you’re talking to anybody but an employee.

This AI will be using Google’s natural language models to work, but with a customized version trained with the fast food chain’s products. The AI is being trained to recognize shorthand that customers have come to use when ordering, such as “JBC” for Juinor Bacon Cheeseburger. Google says that using AI in this context is actually harder than it seems as there’s often reasoning that isn’t straightforward. For example, Wendy’s serves “Frosties,” but customers may end up calling them a milkshake when ordering, and the AI has to know what that means.

Another challenge is noise, as customers at a drive-through lane may be hard to hear due to nearby road noise, music, or passengers in the back seat – that’s difficult even for a human, as I’m sure we’re all quite familiar with.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a corporate product if it weren’t designed to upsell, which the AI is trained to do by asking customers if they want larger sizes or to add additional sizes.

The AI won’t replace workers, yet, as it relays the ordered items to line cooks and the cashier, who would typically be handling the voice order anyway.

Wendy’s plans to debut this new AI built with Google at one of its company-owned restaurants in Columbus, Ohio, sometime in June.

