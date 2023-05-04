Google brings Gmail and Docs generative AI to 10x more Trusted Testers

In late March, Google started letting the public test generative AI in Gmail and Docs. It’s now expanding the Trusted Tester program by a significant degree.

Google today said it is expanding the Trusted Tester program for generative AI capabilities “by more than 10X today.” This program is called “Labs in Google Workspace” and is currently available to invited US English testers.

On mobile devices, you’ll see a floating action button (FAB), while a new “Help me write” button appears in the bottom toolbar on the web version. Either will open a purple-hued text field where you can enter a prompt. Google recommends you:

Start with at least 6 words. For better results, consider including the recipient, the topic, and the tone you want to convey in your prompt. For example: “An apology to my child’s teacher for their absence.”

Once generated, you can “Recreate” or “Refine,” which has four options before inserting:

Formalize: Makes the draft more formal.

Elaborate: Adds details to build upon the text.

Shorten: Shortens the draft.

I’m Feeling Lucky: Updates draft with creative details.

In Google Docs, the “Help me write” button can appear as a large pill or on the left of the text area. Google recommends phrasing prompts as interactions, while Google Docs offers a “summarize” capability:

Copy the text. On the left, click “Help me write (Labs).” Write “summarize” and paste the text.

You can also rewrite text with one of these options:

Formalize: Makes the text more formal

Shorten: Shortens the text

Elaborate: Adds details to build upon the text

Rephrase: Paraphrases the text

Custom: You can also write your own prompt to refine the text.

With generative AI in Gmail and Google Docs, you can rate whether a suggestion is good or bad, with the latter providing several feedback options.