Google Messages ‘Magic Compose’ AI can reply to friends – or write them a song

Here’s a first look at the upcoming generative AI-powered “Magic Compose” feature coming to Google Messages, which can write a meaningful reply to a message or wax poetic with a song.

Earlier this year, our APK Insight team reported on a new AI generation feature coming soon to Google Messages. At the time, it was a simple button that filled in the text box with a “TODO” message from the developers. Since then, it seems the company has made significant progress on the feature ahead of its upcoming Google I/O conference, which is expected to be home to numerous AI-related announcements.

In new screenshots shared with 9to5Google, we learn that the new AI-generated replies feature for Google Messages will be called “Magic Compose.” By comparison, a similar feature in Google Docs and Gmail uses the more straightlaced name “Help me write.” This branding gives Google Messages a bit more of a whimsical vibe, affirming the difference between the consumer-focused app and its Workspace counterparts.

This sense of whimsy also carries through into the execution of Magic Compose. When rewriting a message – done with a sparkled pencil button in the message composition area – you’ll be offered to select a new style, ranging from typical (e.g., “Formal”) to delightful (e.g., “🤩 Excited”). One particularly fun (or perhaps unhinged) style is “🎶 Lyrical,” which generates a Seussian and sometimes nonsensical poem from your prompt.

Or, if you don’t have an initial reply in mind, Magic Compose can use the context of the conversation to suggest a reply. (Note the inclusion of “chalk” in some suggestions.) In practice, it seems to offer replies that are a bit more in-depth and relevant than Smart Reply in Google Messages today.

In the settings for Google Messages, Magic Compose appears on the same page as existing features like Smart Reply and Nudges. Like many of Google’s other AI-powered features, it’s given a prominent “Experiment” label in the same style as seen on the Bard website. At the bottom of the page, it’s clarified that Magic Compose requires an internet connection, unlike the other features which run locally on your phone.

Magic Compose suggestions vary by conversation and are generated on Google’s servers. Carrier charges apply. Other suggestions are generated on device.

Judging from how fully developed the feature seems to be, we believe there won’t be much of a wait for Magic Compose to begin rolling out to the public. As always, your best bet for getting access to these kinds of features early is to enroll for beta testing via the Play Store.

