 Skip to main content

More smart home apps coming to Android Auto and Automotive

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 12 2023 - 3:22 pm PT
0 Comments

Back in 2021, Samsung brought SmartThings to Android Auto. Google is now opening the door for more smart home/Internet of Things (IoT) apps on Android Auto and Automotive.

Android Auto today supports media and mapping/navigation apps. Google is now “enabling developers to bring [IoT] apps to cars.” This might include controlling home security and doors from a touchscreen UI rather than having to rely on voice commands (assuming Google Assistant supports your home ecosystem).

Google offers driving-optimized templates in the Android for Cars App Library, with testing via the Automotive OS emulator for Android Automotive OS and the DHU for Android Auto. Expect a consistent grid-based layout throughout apps.

In fact, “drivers of cars using Android Auto can now download IOT apps developed with the Android for Cars App Library immediately from Google Play.”

  1. Design your app’s experience using our developer guide and app quality guidelines.
  2. Develop using the latest release of the car app library so you can get user feedback from now.
  3. Test using the desktop head unit.
  4. Publish your app to Close or Open testing to the Google Play Store to get pre-production feedback from users.
  5. Ship your final app to cars.

Google already has Assistant voice commands for this functionality, but a Google Home client would be nice. It’s similar to how the Wear OS app exists, with Android Automotive and its Play Store only becoming more important going forward.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com