More smart home apps coming to Android Auto and Automotive

Back in 2021, Samsung brought SmartThings to Android Auto. Google is now opening the door for more smart home/Internet of Things (IoT) apps on Android Auto and Automotive.

Android Auto today supports media and mapping/navigation apps. Google is now “enabling developers to bring [IoT] apps to cars.” This might include controlling home security and doors from a touchscreen UI rather than having to rely on voice commands (assuming Google Assistant supports your home ecosystem).

Google offers driving-optimized templates in the Android for Cars App Library, with testing via the Automotive OS emulator for Android Automotive OS and the DHU for Android Auto. Expect a consistent grid-based layout throughout apps.

In fact, “drivers of cars using Android Auto can now download IOT apps developed with the Android for Cars App Library immediately from Google Play.”

Google already has Assistant voice commands for this functionality, but a Google Home client would be nice. It’s similar to how the Wear OS app exists, with Android Automotive and its Play Store only becoming more important going forward.

