More smart home apps coming to Android Auto and Automotive

Back in 2021, Samsung brought SmartThings to Android Auto. Google is now opening the door for more smart home/Internet of Things (IoT) apps on Android Auto and Automotive.
Android Auto today supports media and mapping/navigation apps. Google is now “enabling developers to bring [IoT] apps to cars.” This might include controlling home security and doors from a touchscreen UI rather than having to rely on voice commands (assuming Google Assistant supports your home ecosystem).
Google offers driving-optimized templates in the Android for Cars App Library, with testing via the Automotive OS emulator for Android Automotive OS and the DHU for Android Auto. Expect a consistent grid-based layout throughout apps.
In fact, “drivers of cars using Android Auto can now download IOT apps developed with the Android for Cars App Library immediately from Google Play.”
- Design your app’s experience using our developer guide and app quality guidelines.
- Develop using the latest release of the car app library so you can get user feedback from now.
- Test using the desktop head unit.
- Publish your app to Close or Open testing to the Google Play Store to get pre-production feedback from users.
- Ship your final app to cars.
Google already has Assistant voice commands for this functionality, but a Google Home client would be nice. It’s similar to how the Wear OS app exists, with Android Automotive and its Play Store only becoming more important going forward.
