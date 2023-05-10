Google Photos ‘Magic Editor’ uses AI to make drag-and-drop photoshop

Generative AI is coming to many Google products, and in Photos, it will power a “Magic Editor” that’s coming later this year. Announced by CEO Sundar Pichai to kick off I/O 2023, it’s pretty impressive if the two examples we have are reflective of the final product.

Google pitches Magic Editor as letting you “make complex edits without pro-level editing skills” to specific parts of an image (subject, sky, background, etc.). Building of Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, Magic Editor can:

“reposition the subject of your shot to the best spot”

“relocate and change the scale of your subject”

“make the sky brighter and less cloudy, so it matches how you remember that day”

“remove the bag strap you forgot to take off”

To move a subject, like a person, you just hold down on them with Magic Editor recognizing the entire object, drag, and then drop to the new location. Google Photos will “create new content to fill in the gaps after repositioning your subject.”

In the example below, Magic Editor can extend the bench and fill in balloons with a particle effect being used that’s somewhat reminiscent of a reverse Thanos Infinity Gauntlet snap from Avengers: Infinity War.

The goal is to give you “even more control over the final look and feel of your photo.” Magic Editor uses various AI techniques in addition to generative AI.

Google calls the Photos Magic Editor an “experimental editing experience.” It’s coming first in early access to “select Pixel phones” later this year. The company will be looking for feedback when this occurs.

Magic Editor will take the editing experience to the next level, and we can’t wait to see how you turn your photos into something even more stunning and special to you.