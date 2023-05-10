Google is offering up to $900 in trade-ins towards Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold is a pricey piece of hardware at $1,799, but Google is offering some pretty decent trade-in deals to help ease the blow.

Google’s first foldable, like Samsung’s, is not affordable by any means. The premium piece of kit costs $1,799 and delivers a spec sheet remarkably similar to the Pixel 7 Pro – Tensor G2 and 5x telephoto camera included. It also has a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner panel, with Google’s flavor of Android and five years of security updates.

On the Google Store, the Pixel Fold is able to pull some pretty killer trade-in values from other devices, up to $900 for select Samsung and Apple devices.

The devices that will get the biggest trade-in value towards Pixel Fold compared to their retail cost are, obviously, iPhones. An iPhone 13 Pro Max will net $900 even for its base storage, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will get $800. Some Samsung devices also have solid values, with Galaxy S21 Ultra pulling $650 and Galaxy S22 Ultra at $750. You’ll also get a good deal when moving over from a Samsung foldable, with up to $900 in credit. Pixel devices, though, top out at around $400.

Here’s the full breakdown for some notable devices, all based on their minimum storage tier.

Trade-in value toward Pixel Fold iPhone 14 Pro Max $900 iPhone 14 Pro $900 iPhone 14 $350 iPhone 13 Pro Max $900 iPhone 13 Pro $850 iPhone 13 $230 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $900 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $800 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $725 Galaxy Fold $625 Galaxy S22 Ultra $750 Galaxy S21 Ultra $650 Galaxy Z Flip 4 $700 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $600 Pixel 7 Pro $380 Pixel 6 Pro $216.50 Pixel 7 $295 Pixel 6 $150.40

These trade-in values are subject to change and only apply to the Pixel Fold. You’ll see a lower trade-in total toward a Pixel 7 series device. Pixel 7a, also launched today, is seeing trade-in values top out around $500.

You can get 2% back on your Pixel Fold purchase with Rakuten, which, at full cost, comes out to a discount of nearly $40.

