Google is offering up to $900 in trade-ins towards Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold is a pricey piece of hardware at $1,799, but Google is offering some pretty decent trade-in deals to help ease the blow.
Google’s first foldable, like Samsung’s, is not affordable by any means. The premium piece of kit costs $1,799 and delivers a spec sheet remarkably similar to the Pixel 7 Pro – Tensor G2 and 5x telephoto camera included. It also has a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner panel, with Google’s flavor of Android and five years of security updates.
On the Google Store, the Pixel Fold is able to pull some pretty killer trade-in values from other devices, up to $900 for select Samsung and Apple devices.
The devices that will get the biggest trade-in value towards Pixel Fold compared to their retail cost are, obviously, iPhones. An iPhone 13 Pro Max will net $900 even for its base storage, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will get $800. Some Samsung devices also have solid values, with Galaxy S21 Ultra pulling $650 and Galaxy S22 Ultra at $750. You’ll also get a good deal when moving over from a Samsung foldable, with up to $900 in credit. Pixel devices, though, top out at around $400.
Here’s the full breakdown for some notable devices, all based on their minimum storage tier.
|Trade-in value toward Pixel Fold
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$900
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$900
|iPhone 14
|$350
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$900
|iPhone 13 Pro
|$850
|iPhone 13
|$230
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|$900
|Galaxy Z Fold 3
|$800
|Galaxy Z Fold 2
|$725
|Galaxy Fold
|$625
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$750
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|$650
|Galaxy Z Flip 4
|$700
|Galaxy Z Flip 3
|$600
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$380
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$216.50
|Pixel 7
|$295
|Pixel 6
|$150.40
These trade-in values are subject to change and only apply to the Pixel Fold. You’ll see a lower trade-in total toward a Pixel 7 series device. Pixel 7a, also launched today, is seeing trade-in values top out around $500.
You can get 2% back on your Pixel Fold purchase with Rakuten, which, at full cost, comes out to a discount of nearly $40.
