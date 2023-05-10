Google Pixel Fold goes official for $1,799, ships June 27 with free Pixel Watch

It’s still hard to believe, but Google just officially joined the foldable market, with the Google Pixel Fold launching today with pre-orders now open for $1,799. Here’s what it brings to the table.

The Pixel Fold is a “book” style foldable, comparable to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. On the outside, it has a phone-sized display that opens up to reveal something closer to a tablet.

In the case of the Pixel Fold, the outer display measures a fairly compact 5.8-inches, while the inner display is a 7.6-inch panel. Both are 120Hz AMOLED displays, and the outer display is coated in Gorilla Glass Victus while the inner panel is using ultra-thin glass.

Like Samsung’s foldables, and others like them, the Pixel Fold utilizes a hinge that Google is calling the “most durable” on a foldable, at least in markets where this device will be sold. Google adds that its foldable is the thinnest in markets where it is sold. The Pixel Fold measures just 5.8mm thin when unfolded, which is down from the 6.3mm of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. When closed, it’s also compact, measuring 12.1mm thick compared to Samsung’s up to 15.8mm.

A big part of why Google’s foldable can be this thin is the use of a “droplet” style hinge which sees the display recede into the device when it is folded, which also has the positive side effect of lessening the dreaded “crease” so common in foldable displays.

The Pixel Fold should also be a rather premium-feeling device even compared to Google’s mainstream Pixels, as Google has opted for a “multi-alloy steel construction.”

The whole kit is IPX8 water resistant too, a rarity among foldables that aren’t from Samsung. You’ll find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as support for Face Unlock, but the latter only works with the outer display’s selfie camera. Google is also launching a Dual Screen “interpreter” mode for Google Translate that will use the Pixel Fold’s inner and outer displays at the same time for translating conversations. This won’t arrive until Android 14, though.

Under the hood, the Pixel Fold is rather similar to the Pixel 7 Pro. It has Google’s Tensor G2 chipset backed up by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with a 512GB option in most markets. There’s also a 4,821 mAh battery which Google says will provide “beyond 24-hour” battery life. Wireless charging is supported, as is the same charging speeds as Pixel 6 and 7 when wired.

As for cameras, the primary sensor will be a 48MP camera not used in other Pixels. That’s backed up by a 10.8MP ultrawide and 10.8MP telephoto (5x). There’s a 9.5MP front-facing camera on the outer display and an 8MP camera on the inner display, hidden up in the bezel.

Something to keep in mind about the Pixel Fold is that it will be sold in very limited markets. The United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan will be the only eligible markets for this device, with Google not mentioning any further expansions to other Pixel markets.

In the US, the Pixel Fold will launch for $1,799 with pre-orders open today at the Google Store. It will be available in “Obsidian” and “Porcelain” colors only. A 512GB variant will also be available for $1,919. Pre-orders come with a free Google Pixel Watch ($349 value) and early orders arrive June 27 according to the Google Store.