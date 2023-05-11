The best deal on Pixel Fold is at Google Fi, with $700 off or up to $1,000 trade-in

The Google Pixel Fold is very expensive, but Google Fi Wireless can give you one heck of a discount, with trade-ins valued at up to $1,000, or Google will just give you $700 off the device.
During pre-orders, Google Fi (now known as Google Fi Wireless) will give buyers $700 off the cost of the foldable, taking its price down to $1,199. This discount comes in the form of bill credits, with a monthly credit of $29.17 for 24 months. You’ll still need to shell out the full $1,799 price up front, or sign up for a $74.96/month installment plan. But, regardless of which option you pick, you’ll get that credit back each month.
Meanwhile, if you have a trade-in available, you can score even more back. For select devices, Google is offering up to $1,000 in trade-in value toward the Pixel Fold. This takes the form of 24 monthly bill credits and a direct refund to your credit card based on the value of your trade-in.
So, for example, one of the eligible devices for the full $1,000 is the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With that device you would get a $375 refund to your credit card and $675 in monthly bill credits over the course of 24 months. Trading in a Pixel 6 Pro would net a total of $800, with $216.50 to your card and $583.50 in bill credits. Certain devices with low trade-in value, like the Pixel 6, are eligible for a refund to your card and the $700 promo, which can sometimes be more than the boosted values.
With either promo, you will need to remain a Google Fi customer for the full 24 months and activate the phone within 30 days on Fi.
Here are a few devices and the total Pixel Fold discount, compared to how much of that comes in bill credits.
|Trade-in value
|Bill Credits
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$800
|$583.50
|Pixel 6
|$150.40
|$700
|Pixel 5
|$137
|$700
|Pixel 4 XL
|$48
|$700
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$1,000
|$675
|iPhone 13 Pro
|$1,000
|$700
|iPhone 12 Pro
|$900
|$725
|iPhone 11
|$800
|$720
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$900
|$685
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|$1,000
|$700
|Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|$800
|$700
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|$800
|$755
|Motorola Razr 5G
|$30
|$700
It’s a little confusing overall, but this is easily the best deal you’ll get on a Pixel Fold.
