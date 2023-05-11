The best deal on Pixel Fold is at Google Fi, with $700 off or up to $1,000 trade-in

The Google Pixel Fold is very expensive, but Google Fi Wireless can give you one heck of a discount, with trade-ins valued at up to $1,000, or Google will just give you $700 off the device.

During pre-orders, Google Fi (now known as Google Fi Wireless) will give buyers $700 off the cost of the foldable, taking its price down to $1,199. This discount comes in the form of bill credits, with a monthly credit of $29.17 for 24 months. You’ll still need to shell out the full $1,799 price up front, or sign up for a $74.96/month installment plan. But, regardless of which option you pick, you’ll get that credit back each month.

Meanwhile, if you have a trade-in available, you can score even more back. For select devices, Google is offering up to $1,000 in trade-in value toward the Pixel Fold. This takes the form of 24 monthly bill credits and a direct refund to your credit card based on the value of your trade-in.

So, for example, one of the eligible devices for the full $1,000 is the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With that device you would get a $375 refund to your credit card and $675 in monthly bill credits over the course of 24 months. Trading in a Pixel 6 Pro would net a total of $800, with $216.50 to your card and $583.50 in bill credits. Certain devices with low trade-in value, like the Pixel 6, are eligible for a refund to your card and the $700 promo, which can sometimes be more than the boosted values.

With either promo, you will need to remain a Google Fi customer for the full 24 months and activate the phone within 30 days on Fi.

Here are a few devices and the total Pixel Fold discount, compared to how much of that comes in bill credits.

Trade-in value Bill Credits Pixel 6 Pro $800 $583.50 Pixel 6 $150.40 $700 Pixel 5 $137 $700 Pixel 4 XL $48 $700 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,000 $675 iPhone 13 Pro $1,000 $700 iPhone 12 Pro $900 $725 iPhone 11 $800 $720 Galaxy S22 Ultra $900 $685 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,000 $700 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $800 $700 OnePlus 10 Pro $800 $755 Motorola Razr 5G $30 $700

It’s a little confusing overall, but this is easily the best deal you’ll get on a Pixel Fold.

More on Pixel Fold: