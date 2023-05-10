Your Pixel 7a could be free with up to $500 in Google Store trade-ins

 Skip to main content

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | May 10 2023 - 3:07 pm PT
Google’s freshly announced Pixel 7a is the newest midrange offering from the company. At $499, it’s the cheapest Pixel 7 around, though the Pixel 7a could be free with the right trade-in at the Google Store.

The Pixel 7a from Google has a lot to offer someone looking for all of the bells and whistles that come from a Made by Google device but doesn’t want to deal with the higher price tag of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Beyond stock Android, the device comes with Google’s AI-optimized Tensor G2 chip, Titan M2 co-processor, and 8 GB of RAM. It also carries a 64-MP primary camera and 13-MP front camera, which is equipped with face unlock for a little extra convenience.

In all, $499 isn’t a terrible price and still qualifies for a midrange classification. On the flip side, the Google Store accepts device trade-ins for the Pixel 7a, and generally, they can save you hundreds of dollars depending on what device you’re willing to part with.

pixel 7a trade-in

Pixel 7a trade-in values

Every device is worth a different amount, and depending on the manufacturer, Google might pay a little more for it. For the Pixel 7a, Google accepts trade-in devices from Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorolla, and OnePlus in addition to its own phones.

Google

  • Pixel 6a – $136
  • Pixel 6 Pro – $241
  • Pixel 6 – $155
  • Pixel 5a – $110
  • Pixel 5 – $137
  • Pixel 4 – $42

Samsung

  • Galaxy S22 Ultra – $285
  • Galaxy S22 Plus – $192
  • Galaxy S22 – $184
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra – $191
  • Galaxy S21 Plus – $124
  • Galaxy S21 – $104

Apple

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max – $750
  • iPhone 14 Pro – $700
  • iPhone 14 Plus – $525
  • iPhone 14 – $500
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max – $428
  • iPhone 13 Pro – $375
  • iPhone 13 mini – $260
  • iPhone 13 – $280

All of the above Pixel 7a trade-in values (documented on May 10, 2023) are represented as the most you’ll be able to see from each device in exchange for a Pixel 7a. Of course, Google reserves the right to pay less depending on what they determine the condition to be.

Generally speaking, a newer iPhone trade-in will cover your Pixel 7a entirely, though it’s probably not going to be a very fair trade. The best trade is upgrading from a Pixel 6 to a Pixel 7a because you don’t lose much performance and are stills seeing a decent price for your trade-in.

