Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 lands at $450 off, Galaxy Chromebook 2 $343, more

All of today’s best deals are now unfolding, with a rare chance to score an all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $450. Speaking of the best prices ever, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is now down to $343 today, as well. You can also still lock in a $50 gift card with the just-released Google Pixel 7a, which began shipping last week at $499. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 returns to all-time low at $450 off

With reports that Samsung’s latest generation of foldable smartphones will be hitting shelves a month early, Amazon is now rolling out the best prices of the year on the latest foldable to actually ship. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 first hit the scene last year with an $1,800 price tag. Now, it’s on sale for $1,350 across all four styles of the unlocked 256GB 5G model. That $450 price cut delivers the lowest we’ve seen this year at $50 below our previous offers from earlier in the spring. This is the best since Black Friday, matching the all-time low set only once before.

Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 lands at best price ever

Amazon now offers the latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 64GB/4GB for $343. Normally fetching $550, you’re looking at a new all-time low $207 in savings attached. This is well under the previous $360 sale price and landing on sale for one of the first times this year. The flashier Fiesta Red style is also on sale and now clocks in at $345.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by a folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look at it in our launch coverage.

Google Pixel 7a now shipping for $499 with a bundled $50 gift card

Google just took to the stage in Mountain View, California, to reveal a series of new devices last week, and today, the savings are here. The all-new Pixel 7a began shipping right after the keynote, delivering a new and more affordable alternative to Google’s flagship handsets. Now courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the A series smartphone for $499 while scoring a $50 gift card along the way. This is the first chance to save on an all-new handset, especially one that is already as good of a value as they come.

Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion and a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

