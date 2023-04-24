Samsung is reportedly set to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in July, a month early

With the foldable market heating up, Samsung is reportedly planning to bring the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to the public a bit early, with a reported release date towards the end of July.

SamMobile reports that Samsung is preparing an Unpacked event for “the final week” or July 2023, likely between July 25 and July 27. All three dates would roughly line up with Samsung’s usual launch event days, but what’s notable here is this is coming well ahead of schedule.

Last year, Samsung hosted a launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10, over two weeks after this proposed date for the 2023 event. The two phones later started shipping by the end of the month.

It’s not hard to figure out why Samsung is pushing things along a bit faster. Google is preparing to launch the Pixel Fold at Google I/O next month ahead of a release in June, and OnePlus is also launching its first foldable sometime in Q3 (likely in July or August, per the company’s usual pattern). Samsung pushing up the release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 to July keeps the company closer to those releases, rather than following them all.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is also set to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 with an upgraded chip, a new series of Galaxy Tab S9 tablets, as well as new earbuds, and a sequel to its Galaxy SmartTag tracker.

More on Samsung: