HTC confirms May 18 launch for upcoming U23 Pro as renders leak

HTC hasn’t exactly been a big name in the Android universe for the past few years. Even so, that hasn’t stopped the company from trying to maintain relevancy. This year, the company fuels its Android division further with a new launch date in mind for its upcoming HTC U23 Pro. To further bolster that, leaks have already surfaced for the new entry.

At the start of this month, HTC picked up a little attention for teasing an upcoming Android device. With that, the phone would supposedly be joining HTC’s Viverse – the company’s take on the metaverse. This upcoming release isn’t HTC’s first attempt at a metaverse-focused phone, as the HTC Dersie 22 Pro followed the same path almost a year ago.

Today, HTC furthered tried to garner hype by simply tweeting a date – May 18, 2023 – and the question: “Are u ready?” The simple social post makes it easy to assume that HTC’s next event will take place on May 18 and will result in the release of the teased U-series device.

The tweet additionally contained an image with the date and a silhouette of a basic device. From the post itself, there’s nothing really to glean other than the calendar day.

In addition to this post, leaker Even Blass tweeted official-looking renders of an undeniably HTC-made device with the device’s name – HTC U23 Pro – branded on the lock screen. The HTC U23 Pro looks to have a camera array consisting of four sensors and a very familiar metallic finish throughout the back. The front showcases a moderately sized display with a punch-hole camera and a rather thick chin at the bottom.

We’re not entirely sure what HTC’s metaverse play will be, as the entire idea and hype of the metaverse have dwindled over the past couple of years. With HTC’s dead-simple tweet and new leaked renders, it’ll be interesting to see what details are hidden within the U23 Pro. Of course, May 18 is nowhere near far off.