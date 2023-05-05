 Skip to main content

HTC teases new U-series smartphone joining its ‘Viverse’

Avatar for Max Weinbach  | May 5 2023 - 10:45 am PT
0 Comments

HTC hasn’t been serious about the phone game for years. It even sold part of its mobile business to Google for the Pixel product line five years ago. With a niche phone here and there, like last year’s HTC Desire 22 Pro metaverse phone, they’re not totally out of it, and now, the company is teasing another new entry for 2023.

HTC’s last U series flagship phone launched in June 2018 with the HTC U12+. It was reasonably competitive for its time, but that was the last major flagship from the brand, outside of the HTC U20 5G, which was more of a midrange device, and the HTC Exodus 1, which was focused on blockchain tech.

This teaser doesn’t give us any hint toward whether this will be a metaverse-based successor to the HTC U12+ or closer to the HTC U20 5G, but we can certainly hope for the former over the latter.

We won’t know more until HTC puts out more details on the new device, but it’s looking like it could be a good return for HTC to the smartphone market, even if the 2023 market is proving difficult.

HTC is pushing the Viverse, which is its version of the metaverse. The metaverse hype is basically over, so it’s interesting to see HTC come out with a device pushing this idea after the hype. HTC might be late to the trend or have something unique up its sleeve.

More on HTC:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

HTC

HTC

Author

Avatar for Max Weinbach Max Weinbach

Max is a part-time contributor for 9to5Google focusing on reviews, editorials, and other long form content. You can reach him at @MaxWinebach on Twitter or by email at [email protected]