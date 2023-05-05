HTC teases new U-series smartphone joining its ‘Viverse’

HTC hasn’t been serious about the phone game for years. It even sold part of its mobile business to Google for the Pixel product line five years ago. With a niche phone here and there, like last year’s HTC Desire 22 Pro metaverse phone, they’re not totally out of it, and now, the company is teasing another new entry for 2023.

HTC’s last U series flagship phone launched in June 2018 with the HTC U12+. It was reasonably competitive for its time, but that was the last major flagship from the brand, outside of the HTC U20 5G, which was more of a midrange device, and the HTC Exodus 1, which was focused on blockchain tech.

This teaser doesn’t give us any hint toward whether this will be a metaverse-based successor to the HTC U12+ or closer to the HTC U20 5G, but we can certainly hope for the former over the latter.

We won’t know more until HTC puts out more details on the new device, but it’s looking like it could be a good return for HTC to the smartphone market, even if the 2023 market is proving difficult.

HTC is pushing the Viverse, which is its version of the metaverse. The metaverse hype is basically over, so it’s interesting to see HTC come out with a device pushing this idea after the hype. HTC might be late to the trend or have something unique up its sleeve.

