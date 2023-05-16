Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 rolling out with Pixel bug fixes

Google is rolling out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 to Pixel phones today with a handful of bug fixes. It arrives two weeks after the last release.
Addressed Android 13 QPR3 issues in this “minor” Beta 3.2 update include:
- Fixed an input synchronization issue with the system UI that caused windows to stop receiving touch input or to receive touch input in the wrong location. (Issue #279560321)
- Fixed an issue that could cause calls over Wi-Fi to disconnect unexpectedly.
- Fixed issue that could prevent a SIM card from being detected properly or from being activated during phone setup.
- Fixed an issue where a device could fail to register IMS over Wi-Fi when leaving LTE coverage and entering Wi-Fi coverage.
- Fixed issues that caused unexpected dips with cellular connectivity speeds or reliability.
Again, most devices get updated to the May 2023 security patch (T3B3.230413.009), but the Verizon Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a are curiously on the April release (T3B3.230413.009.A1).
If you’re already running a QPR3 beta build, you’ll automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.2.
- Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a (5G): Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a: Factory Image — OTA
