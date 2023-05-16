MediaTek reportedly working to add Nvidia GPU to its flagship smartphone chips

MediaTek has been making a big push to make a splash in the flagship smartphone market, and it seems the next step on that journey is a new GPU from none other than Nvidia.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, MediaTek is working to integrate an Nvidia GPU into its next flagship chip offering, specifically for “mobile handsets.” The new chip could arrive as soon as 2024, implying it probably won’t show up in the next generation which would likely arrive later this year.

Integrating an Nvidia GPU into a MediaTek smartphone chip would certainly be a major step up for the company, as MediaTek, like Qualcomm, currently relies on Arm’s GPU designs. Qualcomm, though, acquired Nuvia in 2021 which could boost future Snapdragon chips in the GPU space.

Another popular name in GPUs, AMD, previously partnered with Samsung to bring an AMD GPU to the company’s Exynos processors, but performance issues ended up leaving the Exynos 2200 mostly forgotten.

Beyond just bringing an Nvidia GPU to a MediaTek smartphone chip, the apparent partnership of the two brands may also boost Arm-powered Windows computers, with a focus on developing products for laptops. That could also end up helping out Chromebooks, where MediaTek has quite a stake.

More on MediaTek: