 Skip to main content

MediaTek reportedly working to add Nvidia GPU to its flagship smartphone chips

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 16 2023 - 12:55 pm PT
0 Comments
mediatek

MediaTek has been making a big push to make a splash in the flagship smartphone market, and it seems the next step on that journey is a new GPU from none other than Nvidia.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, MediaTek is working to integrate an Nvidia GPU into its next flagship chip offering, specifically for “mobile handsets.” The new chip could arrive as soon as 2024, implying it probably won’t show up in the next generation which would likely arrive later this year.

Integrating an Nvidia GPU into a MediaTek smartphone chip would certainly be a major step up for the company, as MediaTek, like Qualcomm, currently relies on Arm’s GPU designs. Qualcomm, though, acquired Nuvia in 2021 which could boost future Snapdragon chips in the GPU space.

Another popular name in GPUs, AMD, previously partnered with Samsung to bring an AMD GPU to the company’s Exynos processors, but performance issues ended up leaving the Exynos 2200 mostly forgotten.

Beyond just bringing an Nvidia GPU to a MediaTek smartphone chip, the apparent partnership of the two brands may also boost Arm-powered Windows computers, with a focus on developing products for laptops. That could also end up helping out Chromebooks, where MediaTek has quite a stake.

More on MediaTek:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

MediaTek

MediaTek

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.