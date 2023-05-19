Huawei Watch 4 tracks blood sugar levels without ever drawing it

The recently launched Huawei Watch 4 series comes with a newly unlocked ability to dive into the user’s blood sugar health, all without ever drawing a single drop. The Chinese company proudly claims this as an industry first.

Smartwatch health really only goes so far – at least for right now. We’re used to seeing heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen monitoring in most smartwatches on the market today. More recently, the Galaxy Watch series has finally started utilizing body temperature sensing. Those metrics generally have one thing in common – they can be measured topically.

One thing that hasn’t historically been accessible non-invasively is blood sugar monitoring. According to Huawei, that’s changed the Huawei Watch 4 series, which has a new suite of features dedicated to measuring and painting blood sugar levels in those with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

One such feature is Huawei’s hyperglycemic risk assessment, which aims to detect abnormal blood sugar levels to give off a warning of whether or not you’re in the danger zone. Executive director at Huawei, Yu Chengdong, posted on Weibo and detailed the Watch 4 in general, though the process of collecting blood sugar data seems to be veiled, with few details given.

According to Huawei, the Huawei Watch 4 series utilizes a “micro-physical examination function,” which can measure 60 vitals within 10 seconds, though that doesn’t seem to have much to do with the blood sugar monitoring itself. Beyond that, there don’t seem to be any additional sensors on the device to explain how Huawei is pulling off glucose detection.

Beyond the mystery of its health suite, the rest of the Huawei Watch 4 specs are pretty cut-and-dry. The wearable sports HarmonyOS 3.1 and a 1.5-inch AMOLED display hidden under sapphire glass with a rotating crown on the side. The Chinese company has also equipped the Watch 4 with an almost 5-day battery life, though we can’t find details on the technical battery size.

The Huawei Watch 4 stepped into pre-order status yesterday, coming in at around $410 for the base version and up to $570 for the Pro model. It looks as though both models come with Huawei’s blood glucose tracking feature suite.