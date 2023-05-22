Motorola Razr+ retail leak confirms camera and battery details

We’re a little over a week away from the debut of Motorola’s next generation of foldable Razr phones, and a new retail leak has confirmed the core specs and several camera details of the Motorola Razr+, also known as Razr 40 Ultra.

As highlighted by Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, Egyptian retailer Extra.com has posted early listings for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – to be called the Motorola Razr+, as detailed last week – which confirm several key details about the flagship foldable.

The leaked listings, currently still live, of course give us a new batch of official images of the new Razr foldable. We can see the phone in its black, “Glacier Blue,” and striking “Viva Magenta” color options. But what’s perhaps more interesting is the spec sheets on each listing.

According to this retailer, the Motorola Razr+/Razr 40 Ultra will have a 6.9-inch FHD internal pOLED display, slightly larger than the 6.7-inch panel Samsung uses in the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Of course, this is a narrow and very tall panel, so that size won’t quite feel like the tablet it sounds like. There’s also mention of an octa-core chip clocked at 3.2GHz, right in line with past reports of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Android 13, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage are also mentioned.

The Razr+ is also apparently set to include a 3,800 mAh battery, 100 mAh above the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but below some other flip foldables that have launched in China. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also packs a 4,300 mAh battery, which is considerably larger and contributes to the solid battery life on that device. Motorola is offering wireless charging, though, something many of those big-battery devices skip out on.

Finally, there’s also mention of the cameras. A 32MP main sensor backed up by an 8MP sensor presumably used for ultrawide. Oddly, the listing mentions two selfie cameras at 12MP and 13MP, but there’s only space for a single sensor here, so it’s worth taking these camera specs with a grain of salt.

Motorola has confirmed a June 1 launch event for the new Razr, as well as for a more affordable version of the device.

More on Motorola Razr: