Motorola ‘Razr 40 Ultra’ foldable specs leak with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Motorola is gearing up for its next foldable, and now a new leak is detailing the specs for the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

So far, Motorola’s foldable smartphones have lagged behind similarly priced smartphones when it comes to what’s under the hood. The 2019 Razr launched with a Snapdragon 710 chip, with the Razr 5G refresh then bringing the Snapdragon 765G – the same chip found in Google’s Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 smartphones.

Now, with the 2023 Razr, known as the “Motorola Razr 40 Ultra” according to recent leaks, the company will be bringing a considerable upgrade.

According to XDA, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be running a flagship chip, just not one from 2023. Apparently, Motorola will be using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the same chip used in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s not quite as powerful as the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it’s a plenty powerful and very efficient chip.

The device would then pair that chip with up to 12GB of RAM (presumably 8GB on a standard model) and up to 512GB of storage (presumably starting at 128GB or 256GB). The inner display, while it’s not measured, would have a resolution of 2640×1080 with a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display, meanwhile, would be a 1056×1066 display. It’s mentioned that Motorola is retaining support for using full apps on the cover display, but it won’t be available for all apps by default.

In terms of cameras, Motorola is apparently using a 12MP Sony IMX563 for the primary camera and a 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336 for the secondary camera, which is presumably for ultrawide based on prior models. A 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 sensor would then be used for the inner selfie camera. Also mentioned for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra’s specs are NFC, a fingerprint sensor, and eSIM support. Colors include Blue, Black, and Barberry, the slick red color we’ve seen recently.

The new Razr, and its cheaper sibling, are expected to arrive in June. It’s unclear how the lesser phone will differ on the spec sheet.

