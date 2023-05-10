 Skip to main content

Motorola’s ‘Razr 40’ foldable leaks with smaller outer display, leather material

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 10 2023 - 7:10 am PT
Motorola is preparing to launch its new Razr foldable, this time with two options to pick from. This week, the “Razr 40,” the more affordable device, has leaked showing off Motorola’s neat leather design and the smaller outer display.

The folks over at MySmartPrice have published over 30 images depicting the “Motorola Razr 40,” the device that we previously knew as the “Razr Lite.”

In these images, we can see a few key things, starting with the cover display. Unlike the “Razr 40 Ultra,” this device has a small cover display that’s nearly identical in size to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s the smallest cover display Motorola has used on a foldable to date, as even 2019’s first Razr had a large outer panel capable of running full apps.

As for what that outer display can actually do, it seems the default widget will show the time, weather, and calendar appointments, while other widgets will include quick settings, weather, music controls, calendar appointments, and of course notifications.

Beyond that, the phone is shown to have a metal frame that has a leather design on the top and bottom portions. This texture, said to be a vegan leather, is certainly unique to foldables sold in the US thus far. It also seems Motorola is aiming to offer a variety of colors, with these leaked images showing “Olive Green,” purple, and cream colors.

One image also shows a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while others tease some level of water resistance.

Motorola is expected to launch the Razr series quite soon, with a June release having been mentioned previously.

