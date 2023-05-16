 Skip to main content

Motorola confirms June 1 launch for new Razr foldables [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 16 2023 - 9:42 am PT
The Razr is coming. After a ton of leaks in recent weeks regarding Motorola’s new “Razr 40” series of foldables, the company has just posted a teaser that hints at two devices and confirms a June 1 launch.

In a tweet, Motorola confirms a June 1 launch event where it will “Flip the Script.” The brief teaser doesn’t mention a location, but it does very clearly show two foldable devices.

Notably, too, Motorola hints at a US release for its new Razr with a retweet of the teaser from the Motorola US account.

So far, leaks of the new Motorola Razr, known as the “Razr 40,” have detailed that there will be two foldables. One, the “Razr 40 Ultra,” will be a flagship device with some striking colors, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and a huge outer cover display. On the other hand, the standard “Razr 40” would be a more affordable device that has a much smaller outer cover display but similar hardware otherwise.

There’s no word on specific pricing for these devices just yet, but we’re certainly excited to see the debut, especially since it seems a US launch might be in order.

